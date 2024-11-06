What issues are likely to dominate the Irish general election?

Housing is expected to be the main battleground of the Irish general election as the Government defends its record and the opposition pitch their solutions.

Better access to childcare, the high cost of living, and spreading the wealth from Ireland’s booming economy are also expected to feature on the campaign trail.

The most contentious issue for the coalition Government will be Ireland’s housing crisis, which has rumbled on since the recession when investment in public services was slashed.

The Government’s Housing for All plan, which sets out an aim to build an average of 33,000 homes a year until 2030, has been criticised as not ambitious enough and that the share of public housing is too small.

A shortage of supply has propelled house prices and rents to surge beyond average wages, while Ireland’s traditionally high rate of home ownership has plummeted, particularly among young people.

Taoiseach Simon Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

Homeless figures have also regularly hit new record highs during the coalition’s time in office.

Ahead of the 2020 general election, the Government’s official homelessness tally surpassed 10,000 people for the first time – now, 14,760 people are homeless.

The Government has argued it has overseen record levels of home building and offered two punter-friendly State grants to help first-time buyers afford new builds.

Opposition parties argue the State’s housing supply – both social and affordable homes – needs to be greater and that Government policy has left house prices to inflate.

The response to the increase in migration in the last two years in Ireland could also become an election issue, though some politicians have said it is less prominent on the doors now than it was earlier in the year.

People gather for a Ukraine independence rally in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia’s invasion and the number of asylum seekers from elsewhere in the world increased dramatically post-pandemic.

This has placed unprecedented strain on state accommodation provision, leading to tensions and disputes in some areas over plans to repurpose hotels and other buildings into facilities for international protection applicants.

Anti-immigration protests have become more common and gardai have also had to deal with several outbreaks of far-right influenced rioting and disorder.

Government spending and what to do with billions in Exchequer surpluses gained through corporate taxes could also become a political battle.

The government is putting aside a chunk of the funds for future shocks such as climate change adaptations, infrastructure needs or dramatic demographic shifts.

But opposition parties have argued that the wealth is not being used to solve Ireland’s major challenges – an ailing health service and housing in particular.

Despite the booming economy, there is some evidence of deep inequality – one recent Irish study found that there were 30,000 more children deprived of basic essentials in 2023 compared to the previous year.

A view of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

In more recent weeks the Government has been blamed for lavish costs of public structures – including a 336,000 euro bike shed on parliamentary grounds, 1.4 million on a Department of Finance security hut, and the infamous spiralling costs and delays of the National Children’s Hospital.

Childcare is another possible battleground, with almost all political parties announcing policies in recent weeks on how to make it more affordable and accessible.

Many parents have raised issues with long waiting lists for creche places while childcare providers say costs are rising and retaining staff is a challenge.

The difficulty in securing school places for children with disabilities has also become a prominent political issue in recent weeks.