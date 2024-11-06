Three taken to hospital as 40,000 attend Lewes Bonfire Night celebration

An estimated 40,000 revellers celebrated at a famous Bonfire Night event which saw three people taken to hospital and four arrests made, police said.

Sussex Police said Lewes Bonfire Night was busier than last year’s event and officers thanked people for making it a “successful night”.

The force had previously issued a warning for people not to travel to the East Sussex celebrations because of “serious concerns” of overcrowding in the narrow streets of the historic market town.

The Bonfire Night celebrations in Lewes start with a parade through the town (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lewes is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities which are paraded through the streets every year on Bonfire Night.

This year, effigies poked fun at Reform UK politician Nigel Farage and a rioter, Southern Water, and Paula Vennells, who was the Post Office chief executive during the Horizon IT scandal.

A police spokesperson described the celebrations as “unique and challenging” which require months of planning and preparation from multiple authorities and the local community.

On Tuesday paramedics treated 46 people, including three patients who were taken to hospital.

An effigy of Nigel Farage and a rioter featured at this year’s Bonfire Night event in Lewes, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A total of 212 injuries and 17 hospitalisations have been reported at the celebration in the last five years – with many of those hurt on the procession route or by fireworks.

Sussex Police said this year a 15-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of having a knuckle duster before being de-arrested, while a 24-year-old and 25-year-old man were arrested over common assault.

A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and the men remain in custody.

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We thank the public for their support to ensure the Lewes bonfire celebrations were once again a spectacular event that have been enjoyed safely.”