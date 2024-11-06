Starmer congratulates Trump on ‘historic’ US election victory

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will “continue to prosper” following Donald Trump’s “historic election victory”.

Mr Trump declared he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people” as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States.

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris.

The Prime Minister said: “Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

The return of Mr Trump to the White House could cause diplomatic headaches for the UK, with potential splits on trade policy and US support for Ukraine and Nato.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was looking forward to working with Mr Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Mr Lammy has spent time seeking to form a close relationship with the Trump campaign, despite a history of outspoken criticism of his record – including calling him a “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser” in 2017 and a “tyrant in a toupee” a year later.

“The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years,” Mr Lammy said.

With projections showing Mr Trump was on course for a spectacular return to the White House, the Republican candidate told his supporters that “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”.

He said that he would not let his backers down and that it is “time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us”, as he looks likely to win the presidency for the second time.

Addressing a campaign party in Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Mr Trump pledged to “fight” for “every citizen” and promised the “golden age of America”.

He said: “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

He added: “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Mr Trump’s power at the start of his second presidency could be untrammelled, with the Republicans also appearing on course to win a Senate majority and retaining control in the House of Representatives.