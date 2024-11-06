Prime suspect in murder of Suzy Lamplugh dies in jail

The prime suspect in the murder of Suzy Lamplugh has died in prison at the age of 70, the Prison Service said.

John Cannan was jailed for a minimum of 35 years in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, along with a further sexual offence, an attempted kidnapping and two offences of abduction with intent to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse.

In 2002 he was named as the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, which he denied.

Suzy Lamplugh (Handout/PA)

Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing at the age of 25, having left her west London office to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

In 2018, police carried out excavations at Cannan’s mother’s former home in Sutton Coldfield but nothing was found.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner John Cannan died on 6 November. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”