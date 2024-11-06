Mixed reaction from Northern Ireland’s political leaders to Trump presidency

There has been a mixed reaction to the election of Donald Trump as US president by political leaders in Northern Ireland.

The former president was elected for his second non-consecutive term in the White House after defeating current vice-president Kamala Harris.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said there is “serious concern” about what Mr Trump’s election will mean for the US.

“My thoughts today are largely with people in the United States who are fearful about what this might mean for their future,” she said.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself as someone with little respect for most people or the high office that he once again holds.

“It’s very disheartening that his divisive brand of politics has been so widely endorsed, but we acknowledge the clarity of the election outcome.

“There is serious concern about what this means for the United States, Gaza, Ukraine and indeed the world. In each, the most vulnerable will likely bear the brunt of the decisions the Trump administration will take.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said however that he believes Mr Trump had been the better candidate.

“It’s for the American people to make their choice and I do envy the fact that they are entitled to elect those who make their laws, unlike us in 300 areas where laws are made in a foreign parliament,” he said.

“Donald Trump was better than the alternative of Harris.

“On the issues which impact Northern Ireland, I trust that the historic premise of the United States – no taxation without representation – is something which could give him something to think about when it comes to us.

“As a man who respects borders, when he comes to deal with the United Kingdom I suspect he may be surprised we have a partitioning border down the middle of the UK and that may dissipate the inclination to do trade deals.”