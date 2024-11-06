Manhunt launched for tattooed former actor released early from prison

A manhunt has been launched for a heavily tattooed former actor said to be “actively evading arrest” after being released early from prison.

Jason Hoganson, 53, is accused of breaching his licence conditions, Northumbria Police said, and could be anywhere in the area the force covers, or County Durham.

The force warned members of the public not to approach him, and also that hiding a wanted person is a criminal offence.

Hoganson was released early from jail in September, and was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He admitted one count of breaching the order but denied the other count, and denied assault, and had been due to stand trial at South Shields Magistrates’ Court last week.

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in the 1987 film Empire State.

Reacting to the manhunt, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick claimed on X: “Keir Starmer let him out early.”

Northumbria Police said anyone with information about Hoganson’s whereabouts can contact the force via social media, live chat on the website or 101, quoting the reference NP-20241031-1343.