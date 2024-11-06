Man accused of Christmas Eve murder to face trial next week

A man accused of murdering another man on Christmas Eve last year will stand trial next week.

Dylan Thomas, 24, is accused of murdering William Bush, 23, who died on December 24 last year in Cardiff.

Thomas, previously of Llandaff, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, having previously denied murder.

The prosecution did not accept the guilty plea to the new charge.

Gregory Bull KC said: “That plea is not acceptable to the crown, and we seek a trial on count one, alleging murder.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said Thomas will face trial next Tuesday at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Bush, who has been described as “loyal, funny and caring” by relatives, was found injured at a property in Chapel Street at about 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

In a statement released in January, the Bush family said: “Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way.

“Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are absolutely devastated and, as a family, request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”