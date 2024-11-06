Lee Anderson apologises after swearing at parliamentary security officer

Lee Anderson has apologised to the Commons for breaking bullying and harassment rules after a standards watchdog found he twice swore at a security guard when his parliamentary pass did not work.

The Reform UK MP said he had “learned significant lessons” following the incident, where he allegedly told the officer “f*** off, everyone opens the door to me, you are the only one” when he was told he needed to have his card checked at the gates to the Westminster estate.

When the guard repeated that the pass had to be examined, Mr Anderson approached them before saying “f*** you, I have a train to catch” and walking out of the search post.

Mr Anderson initially appealed against the finding to the Independent Expert Panel, but his case was dismissed on the basis that it “failed to raise any substantive grounds”, he has now accepted the findings “in full and without reservation”.

The Ashfield MP told the Commons: “I accept the findings of the Independent Expert Panel and the Parliamentary Commissioners for Standards in full and without reservation.”

On the incident which took place on November 3 at Parliament’s Derby Gate, he said: “During the incident I spoke to the complainant in a manner that was totally unacceptable and which included swearing and other language that goes against the House of Commons bullying and harassment policy.

“I would like to apologies to the complainant and to this House for my behaviour.

“Our security staff do an incredible job and should always be treated with the utmost of respect.

“The standards of an MP’s behaviour must always be at a higher standard.

“I give you and this House my firm assurance that I’ve learned significant lessons through this process, and a firm undertaking that such behaviour on my part will never happen again.”

In its findings, the watchdog highlighted the “power imbalance” between the prominent MP and the security officer and noted the importance laid out in Parliament’s behaviour code not to “abuse” his influence or authority.

The panel had accepted Mr Anderson’s evidence that he had faced challenging personal circumstances on the day in question and his “unacceptable behaviour” was “not planned or premeditated”.

Mr Anderson should apologise both to the complainant in writing and to the House of Commons by way of a personal statement, the watchdog concluded.

At the time of the incident, the MP had been deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, a position from which he later resigned to vote against the government on an amendment to its Rwanda asylum plan.

Mr Anderson was later stripped of the Tory whip in February after refusing to apologise for stating that “Islamists” had “got control” of London Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, and in March defected to Reform UK.

He has served as the party’s chief whip since July.

Mr Anderson and Reform UK have been contacted for comment.