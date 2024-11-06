Daithi’s Law campaigner says he will continue fight after MBE honour

An organ donation campaigner has said he will continue to call for children to be signed up as donors, as his son’s six-year wait for a new heart goes on.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann, who has been campaigning for changes to organ donation laws in Northern Ireland for several years, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

His seven-year-old son Daithi, from Belfast, was born with the rare hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Mairtin Mac Gabhann holding his son Daithi (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I am thankful he is and has been stable for a while now,” said Mr Mac Gabhann.

“With his condition, stability is the best thing we can ask for.

“He has been waiting for a heart for six years and while he waits he will gradually get worse.”

Last June, Daithi’s Law came into effect, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK as it meant most adults are now automatically considered potential organ donors.

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

Daithi Mac Gabhann with his father Mairtin outside the Parliament Buildings in Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

While Mr Mac Gabhann is proud of this change, he continues to campaign to encourage families to join the organ donors’ register with their children.

“It can be a very emotive and difficult conversation involving children but we want to normalise it,” said Mr Mac Gabhann.

“It is the only thing that will save Daithi’s life.”

On continuing to campaign, Mr Mac Gabhann said: “We now want to put pressure on government to continue with public awareness campaigns which we know make such a difference.

“We will continue to put pressure on our government to do more.”