Cardi B among stars reacting to Trump’s win: Kamala Harris, I am so proud of you

American actors and musicians have reacted to Donald Trump clinching the US presidency.

Reflecting on the significance of a woman of colour making a bid for the White House, rapper and singer Cardi B said she was “so proud” of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, in spite of her loss.

Elsewhere, Shazam! actor Zachary Levi said he felt “incredibly grateful” to anyone who had voted for Mr Trump while Freaky Friday actress and Democrat Jamie Lee Curtis said the public need to “wake up and fight”.

The result marked an extraordinary comeback for Mr Trump, who has been convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

He also sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol when he refused to accept defeat four years ago.

On Wednesday, Ms Harris, the first female vice president in US history, called him to concede the race and congratulate him.

In a post to Instagram, Cardi B wrote: “To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and with integrity!

“You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!

“You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart.

“You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you!

“No-one has ever made me change my mind and you did!

“I never thought I would see the day that a woman of colour would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible.”

Among those congratulating Mr Trump was Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, who said he wished the president “all success in leading and uniting the America we all love”.

In a post to X, he wrote: “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th president on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.”

Levi was also pleased at Mr Trump’s win but added that “there’s still much work to be done”, in a post to social media.

On Instagram, Oscar-winning actress Curtis said: “So the results are in. Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory.

“Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss.

“That is the same result despite who wins because that’s what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like.”

White Men Can’t Jump actress Rosie Perez said that “whether we like the outcome or not” the US “has spoken”.

“Many are disappointed and saddened this morning. Believe me, I understand. And yet we must also understand there are some who are elated”, she said in a post to her Instagram page.

“However, let’s not continue the division. We can still disagree and continue to fight in what we believe in without hate or fear of retaliation because of conflicting points of views.

“And let us hope that democracy protects us as well if anything nefarious should happen. I hope it doesn’t. I sincerely hope that this nation heals regardless, who is in office.”