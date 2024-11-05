UK-based Democrats gather at London bar to support Kamala Harris

Hundreds of Democratic Party supporters in the UK have gathered at a London bar to support Kamala Harris in the US election.

Those attending appeared in good spirits on Tuesday night as the polls began to close while they gathered to watch election coverage at the bar, which was decked in red, white and blue banners.

People posed for photographs with a cardboard cutout of Ms Harris, while others handed out “I voted” stickers.

Democrats Abroad UK chair Kristin Wolfe said her party had an overseas “get out the vote” effort that is “second to none”.

Speaking at the gathering in central London, Ms Wolfe told the PA news agency: “We’ve got the right policies that Americans care about and we’ve got a ground game that is second to none, including right here in the UK.

“This is happening all over the world – we are turning out overseas voters.

“We’re going to win this thing.”

Many of those attending the event wore Harris and Walz badges and hats, while others wore “When we vote, we win!” T-shirts.

Ms Wolfe, who was raised in Milwaukee and votes in the battleground state of Wisconsin, added: “We know that in 2020 the overseas vote was what turned the race in Arizona and Georgia.

“What we chose to do in this election cycle because of that was to dedicate all of our resources to turning out battleground state voters in our organisation and around the world.”

Organisers asked those attending to cheer if they thought they could stay at the bar until midnight, and even louder if they could last until the event’s end time of 11am.

Addressing Democratic supporters, Ms Wolfe said: “Let’s have a great time tonight. Get any anxious bits out of your system right now.

“You are among friends. We are here to win this thing, we have left no stone unturned.

“Let’s do it. Let’s go, Democrats.”

Ms Wolfe, who lives in Woking, Surrey, said she was “so confident” that Ms Harris will win the US presidential election.

She added: “I’m so confident she’s gonna do it. She’s got everything. She’s an exceptional candidate.”

Ms Wolfe, who has worked in the global beer industry, said the Republican Party had “no get out the vote operation” overseas.