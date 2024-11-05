Train safety system failed before fatal crash, investigators say

An automated system that helps train wheels grip tracks failed on a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales on October 21, investigators said.

Hoses fitted to the Transport for Wales (TfW) train to discharge sand when wheels slide during braking were “blocked”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The train was travelling at between 15-24mph when it collided head-on with another TfW train travelling at around 6mph.

Passenger David Tudor Evans, 66, died and four other people were seriously injured.

Eleven more people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.