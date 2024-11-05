Rioter who threw parasol at police and looted vape shop jailed

A rioter who threw a large parasol at police and looted a vape shop during widespread disorder has been jailed for three years and eight months, a force has said.

Police footage showed Liam Doeg taking part in the trouble in Sunderland on Friday August 2, repeatedly attacking officers over a period of hours.

The 33-year-old, from Tatham Street, Sunderland, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, after he admitted a charge of riot, Northumbria Police said.

He was initially charged with violent disorder but that was changed to the more serious offence of riot after footage showed him taking an active part in numerous attacks on police.

Video evidence showed Doeg, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, throwing bricks, a wheelie bin and a parasol at police in more than one location during an evening of violence in the city centre.

He was also captured stealing from a vape shop that had been smashed open by thugs.

After the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigations Team, said: “The scenes in Sunderland that evening were utterly shocking and we remain committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“Thanks to the efforts of officers and support of the community, we were able to build an extremely strong case against Liam Doeg, which showed his level of involvement in the disorder.

“His thoughtless actions could have resulted in serious injury to our officers and other members of the public.”

Mr Barr said investigations into other troublemakers are continuing and urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “To those who believe they’ve gotten away with their involvement, our work is very much ongoing, and the net is tightening all the time on anyone who played a part.”