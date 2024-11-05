PM yet to respond to requests for Horizon redress assistance from Sir Alan Bates

Sir Alan Bates has told MPs that the Prime Minister has not yet responded to his requests for help with settling redress claims for those affected by the Horizon scandal.

The lead campaigner and former subpostmaster told the Business and Trade Committee’s short inquiry into securing “fast and fair redress” on Tuesday that he wrote to Sir Keir Starmer around a month ago requesting assistance.

Sir Alan was representing claimants from the 555 subpostmasters who took the Post Office to the High Court between 2017 and 2019 – also known as the GLO scheme.

He told MPs 70 of the GLO scheme claimants have died while compensation is being sorted out, with others now “well into their 80s… that are still suffering”.

The campaigner said he wrote to the PM again a few days ago “to remind him that I’d never received a response” to his initial letter which urged him to help set a deadline of March next year for the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to sort all redress claims.

Sir Alan said another campaign for justice in the courts was a consideration, adding: “I will not say I haven’t spoken to people about this.”

Committee chairman Liam Byrne asked Sir Alan: “Do you know when this is going to draw to a close?”

The former subpostmaster replied: “I wrote to the Prime Minister about a month ago.”

Mr Byrne interjected: “You did, you’ve written twice.”

Sir Alan continued: “I wrote to him initially about a month ago and I said that it should be finished, it needs to be finished, by the end of March 2025.

“A deadline should be set and we asked for his help in setting this deadline.

“I never received a response. I wrote to him a few days ago to remind him that I’d never received a response.

“Now, we’re at five months until the end of March 2025.”

Sir Alan added: “People have been waiting far too long, over 20-odd years, there’s over 70 that have died along the way in the GLO group.

Sir Alan Bates gave evidence to the Business and Trade Committee’s short inquiry on Tuesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“There are people well into their 80s now that are still suffering.

“They’re still having to put up with this as well. They shouldn’t. They really shouldn’t.”

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

Questioned on whether he would consider going “back to court with a crowdfunded campaign for justice”, Sir Alan said: “I would never say never. It is a consideration.

“I will not say I haven’t spoken to people about this, but I do know if we decide to go down that route, that we’re going to halt the current scheme, and it’s going to be at least another six, 12, or even 24 months before it moves forward in that direction.

“Now that might be a choice people are prepared to take.

“We’ve got a group meeting coming up in a few weeks’ time, and that’s one of the options that we’re going to discuss – that and a few other options as well.

“But we’ve got to move this forward.”

Sir Alan added: “It’s the deadlines that need to be set in this, they’re terrified of having deadlines set, the department.”