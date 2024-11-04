New BBC chair says ‘the fight is on’ for future of public service broadcasters

New BBC chair Dr Samir Shah is expected to say “the fight is on” for the future of homegrown programming produced by the corporation as well as ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

In his first major speech as chair, Dr Shah will say public service broadcasting is a “very British success story”, when he speaks to a gathering of TV industry figures and decision makers at Leeds Conservatoire on Tuesday.

The Indian-born TV and radio executive, who has worked in broadcasting for more than 40 years, is expected to launch a passionate defence of the industry amid the rise of digital streaming, celebrating the economic, social and cultural benefits of the sector.

Dr Shah will say ‘the fight is on’ for the future of PSBs (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)

But he will warn: “Action is needed now to future-proof public service broadcasters, otherwise our very British success story will be part of our halcyon past.”

Dr Shah, who was appointed as the BBC’s 26th chair in March this year, is expected to add: “No other country has anything like this. Public service broadcasters lie at the heart of our social and cultural life, and they are worth fighting for.

“And, to be frank, the fight is on.”

The 72-year-old will suggest three key steps to the Government and Ofcom to protect public service broadcasters (PSBs).

These will be outlined as an overhaul of the regulatory regime to allow “greater agility, flexibility, and pace” so PSBs can reinvent themselves for the future, a call for streaming companies such as Netflix to invest in British creative industries, and a call to enforce the Media Act.

The Media Act was passed earlier this year, with Dr Shah wanting the Government to use it to ensure homegrown broadcasters are prioritised in the digital age.

He will add: “British public service broadcasters have, over the years, created something quite wonderful.

“We should work together as a sector to future-proof this precious asset and put it at the heart of the growth strategy that is key to the future prosperity of this country.

“So I will work with my fellow public service broadcasters to press our legislators and regulators to take action on these fronts. To invert the cliche, let us act fast, so that we don’t repent at leisure.”

Introduced this year, the Media Act gave Channel 4 the ability to produce and monetise more of its own programming, previously it had to commission independent production companies to make its shows as it is a not-for-profit public corporation that relies on advertising revenue for profitability.