Ill or disabled children tell of bonding on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Florida holiday

Seriously ill or disabled children have spoken of bonding together during their charity-funded holiday of a lifetime in Florida.

The 191 young people from around the UK, many of whom had never been abroad or been away from their families, were flown on a free trip to Orlando by charity Dreamflight.

On their penultimate trip at SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove, they got the chance to swim with dolphins.

Some youngsters were lifted from their wheelchairs and into the water to get close to them.

Siblings Lottie Scott, 14, and Tommy Scott, 11, with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando (James Manning/PA)

Ayla Dannatt, 12, from Portsmouth, said: “I feel like swimming with a dolphin is such a rare opportunity, gliding with it was like riding a bike without pedals.

“It was definitely the highlight of the trip.”

Logan Pipe-Edwards, 14, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, said: “One of the dolphins came to the shallow bit and I got to rub him, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“It was so fun, sort of like touching a beach ball.

“I feel really happy that I got in there and did it.”

Ayla Dannatt, 12, swims with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove (James Manning/PA)

The children were also taken to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios.

They were picked to join the holiday after living with serious illness, disability or trauma.

Emily Bingham, 12, from Dereham, Norfolk, said: “I’ve done so much on this trip and I’ve been on loads of rollercoasters.

“It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of.

“I feel like I really belong, there are other people on this trip who are disabled, so it’s been great meeting them and talking to them.”

Children with a dolphin during the visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando (James Manning/PA)

Layla McQueen, 14, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, said: “Being on this holiday has been nice because I’ve got to hear other people’s stories, I’ve spoken to my friends a lot.

“It’s nice to understand that people have gone through similar things and it’s not just you on your own.”

Mireille Lloyd, 12, from Bath, said: “Getting to meet other kids and getting to have all these really cool experiences has been really nice.

“I’ve got to know everyone and because we’ve all been through similar stuff you really bond over that.”

Also among the children was Lottie Scott, 14, and her brother Tommy Scott, 11, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Shirley Ballas saw the children off at Heathrow Airport (James Manning/PA)

Lottie said: “At the start the trip was scary, but I’ve made some new friends.”

Her brother added: “It’s really cool to be on holiday with my big sister and I’ve also met loads of new friends.”

Dreamflight has taken more than 6,500 children on the annual trip since 1987.

The trip cost more than £1 million.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas waved the children off as they left from Heathrow Airport last weekend.