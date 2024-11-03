Lammy pledges to ‘listen rather than tell’ on first official visit to Africa

David Lammy has promised to build “respectful partnerships” as he visits Africa for the first time as Foreign Secretary on Sunday.

Mr Lammy is set to sign a new “strategic partnership” with Nigeria before travelling to South Africa, pursuing what the Foreign Office described as “a fresh approach” that “works productively from Morocco to Madagascar”.

He said: “Africa has huge growth potential, with the continent on track to make up 25% of the world’s population by 2050.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long-term growth rather than short-term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together.”

The partnership with Nigeria will cover economic ties, national security and climate change, and Mr Lammy is expected to meet Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to discuss further trade and climate collaboration.

In South Africa, he is set to meet foreign minister Ronald Lamola and agree on the development of a new UK-South Africa Growth Plan.

Mr Lammy added: “Growth is the core mission of this Government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond.

“This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike.”

On the day he became Foreign Secretary, Mr Lammy listed resetting relations with the “Global South”, including African nations, as a key priority for the Government at a time when other countries, including Russia and China, are seeking to expand their engagement on the continent.