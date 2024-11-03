Civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson dies aged 87

Civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson, known for his prominent role in the Bristol Bus Boycott, has died aged 87.

In a statement, his family said he died on Saturday evening after a battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

They described him as “a true pioneer in the civil rights movement” who had been “tirelessly working to dismantle the barriers of discrimination”.

Mr Stephenson helped to rally thousands of people for a 60-day boycott in Bristol in 1963 against the Bristol Omnibus Company’s refusal to hire black or Asian drivers.

This contributed significantly to the creation of the first Race Relations Act in Parliament two years later.

He was made an OBE for his services to equal opportunities in 2009 and was awarded honorary doctorates at three UK universities.

The first black person to be granted the Freedom of the City of Bristol, Mr Stephenson also received a Pride of Britain award for lifetime achievement from Sir Lenny Henry in 2017.

Paul Stephenson received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

His children, Fumi and Paul Jr, said: “Despite the demands of his work, dad’s love and support for our family never wavered. He encouraged our independence and growth, always striving to ensure that we could forge our paths.

“Dad’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives and experiences of people in our community was truly infectious. His tireless work and activism touched the lives of so many, both locally and on a broader national and global scale.

“Ultimately, our father’s legacy extends far beyond the awards and accolades he received. It is embodied in the lives he touched, the barriers he broke down, and the generations he inspired to fight for a more just and equitable world.”