Met Police prepare for busy weekend of protests, sport and fireworks in London

The Metropolitan Police are preparing for a busy weekend ahead with protests, sports events and fireworks displays across the capital.

A Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march will start at Whitehall from midday on Saturday and proceed across Vauxhall Bridge before ending with a rally near the US Embassy, the force said.

There will also be a counter-protest organised by Stop The Hate UK taking place on the corner of Millbank and Vauxhall Bridge.

Elsewhere, officers will be attending a large ticketed fireworks event in Battersea Park in the early evening, an international rugby union match between England and New Zealand in Twickenham, as well as football fixtures.

People during a pro-Palestine and pro-Lebanon protest on Whitehall in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Police have called on participants in the PSC march to consider their travel plans carefully and urged them to head away from Battersea and towards Vauxhall as the area will be extremely busy.

The PSC is a UK advocacy group which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country since October 14 2023, following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 of last year.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who is leading this weekend’s policing operation, said: “Ahead of the weekend we have been in regular discussions with the PSC as well as residents, partners, community groups and businesses.

“It’s a busy weekend of events across London and we have worked with organisers to seek to minimise disruption and balance the right to protest.

“Officers will be highly visible along the protest route and wider area to ensure the events take place safely and deal with any offences.”