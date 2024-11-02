10-year-old girl dies after being bitten by her family’s dog
North Yorkshire Police were called at 4.15pm on Friday to the incident in the Malton area.
A 10-year-old girl has died after she was bitten by her family’s dog, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police were called at 4.15pm on Friday to the incident that happened inside the family’s home in the Malton area.
The girl suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, the force said.
A family member secured the dog inside a car before emergency services arrived, it added.