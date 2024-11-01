OpenAI adds smarter web search function to ChatGPT

OpenAI has unveiled its new search feature for ChatGPT, which will let paying subscribers search the web for timely information and see links to web sources in results, as the AI firm issues a direct challenge to Google.

The AI firm said its new search tool would offer a more natural, conversational way to get answers than using a search engine, as users will be able to quickly ask follow-up questions to get more information.

The new feature will be made available to paying subscribers, but OpenAI said it would also be coming to free users of ChatGPT in the future.

Earlier this year, Google began adding generative AI-powered results to the top of search results, bringing its traditional search engine and the current craze for GenAI tools together for the first time on its platform – now OpenAI has responded with its own take on such a fusion.

“ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

“This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

“ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon.”

The AI giant added that it believed its approach would be a smoother way for users to do more in-depth searches of the web.

“Getting useful answers on the web can take a lot of effort,” it said.

“It often requires multiple searches and digging through links to find quality sources and the right information for you.

“Now, chat can get you to a better answer: Ask a question in a more natural, conversational way, and ChatGPT can choose to respond with information from the web.

“Go deeper with follow-up questions, and ChatGPT will consider the full context of your chat to get a better answer for you.”

As part of the company’s plan to provide up-to-date information, OpenAI has partnered with a number of news and data organisations, which will see their content appear in results, with links to the original source, again mimicking a traditional search engine.

“ChatGPT search connects people with original, high-quality content from the web and makes it part of their conversation,” OpenAI said.

“By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience.

“We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search.”

Among the news organisations and publishers to have signed up work with OpenAI are the Associated Press, Conde Nast, the Financial Times, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp and Reuters.