Sentencing to start for jealous teenager who murdered 15-year-old ex-girlfriend

A jealous teenager who murdered his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she ended their relationship will be sentenced this week.

Logan MacPhail, now 17, stabbed Holly Newton 36 times in an alleyway after he stalked her through the town centre of Hexham, Northumberland, in January 2023.

He was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court and earlier this month, the judge lifted a reporting restriction which had prevented the media from identifying him.

MacPhail, who has autism and learning difficulties, could not accept that their 18-month relationship was over.

Holly Newton who was stabbed in Hexham, Northumberland in January 2023 (Northumbria Police/PA)

The night before he murdered Holly, he travelled 40 miles from his home in Gateshead to hers in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, where he hung around for hours.

MacPhail was eventually taken home by police who had been alerted by his mother that he was missing.

Holly’s mother Micala Trussler was concerned enough to contact the police and arranged to speak to an officer about MacPhail’s behaviour the next afternoon.

That same afternoon, MacPhail stabbed Holly to death.

CCTV image of MacPhail talking to Holly moments before he stabbed her to death in an alleyway (CPS handout/PA)

MacPhail was convicted of murder, as well as wounding with intent on a boy who stepped in to try to stop the attack.

MacPhail, who met Holly when they both attended Army cadets, claimed he never planned to attack her but wanted to use the knife to kill himself.

MacPhail denied murder but admitted manslaughter, claiming he blacked out, but his story was rejected by the jury.

Mr Justice Hilliard said the sentencing exercise will take two days.