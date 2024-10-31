Ministers apologise to mother of girl who died after air pollution asthma attack

Government ministers have told the mother of a schoolgirl who died from an air pollution-linked asthma attack they are “truly sorry for your loss” as they settled a legal case over the death.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old from south-east London, suffered a fatal asthma attack in February 2013 after being exposed to excessive air pollution.

In a landmark coroner’s case in 2020, Ella – who had lived 25 metres from the busy South Circular Road in Lewisham – became first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death at an inquest in the UK.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It marked the culmination of a long battle by Ella’s mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, to have the role of air pollution in her daughter’s death recognised.

Her late daughter’s estate, over which Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah acts as administrator, sued the Environment Department (Defra), the Department for Transport and the Department for Health and Social Care, for compensation over Ella’s “illness and premature death”.

The three Government departments have settled the claim ahead of a High Court trial for an undisclosed sum.

A statement issued to Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah on behalf of the three departments said the Government was “truly sorry for your loss” and expressed sincere condolences to her, Ella’s siblings and everyone who knew her.