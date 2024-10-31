Man arrested in connection with theft of 22 tonnes of Neal’s Yard cheese

Detectives investigating the theft of more than 22 tonnes of cheese from Neal’s Yard Dairy have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Monday October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

“Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling Stolen Goods.

“The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Neal’s Yard, a British, London-based, artisan cheese retailer and distributor, said it delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to the alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer before realising what had happened.

The company said it still paid Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork, the producers of the cheese, so they would not have to bear the cost “despite the significant financial blow”.

Neal’s Yard Dairy called out to cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been offered or sold the stolen cheese, particularly clothbound cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached.

Tom Calver, director of Westcombe Dairy in Westcombe, Somerset, produced some of the stolen cheese and said he was “hugely distressed” when he heard the news.

Mr Calver, 42, said: “I was really concerned about what it was and the implications of it.

“Neal’s Yard have been fantastic. We are just trying to support them as much as possible by encouraging people to shop with them.

“It is a huge, very difficult loss.”

Neal’s Yard said it was working with police to identify the perpetrators.

Mr Calver said it took him half a day to sell one cheese at a market this weekend.

“It is ridiculous – out of all the things to steal in the world – 22 tonnes of cheese?” he added.

“What it does show, which I am amazed about, is the value people put on these amazing artisan foods.”

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asked his followers on social media to be alert for “lorryloads of posh cheese” being sold “for cheap”.

He told his 10.5 million followers: “There has been a great cheese robbery. Some of the best cheddar cheese in the world has been stolen.”

Oliver described it as a “real shame”, adding: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong’uns.

“Are they going to unpeel it from the cloth, and cut it and grate it and get rid of it in the fast food industry, in the commercial industry? I don’t know – it feels like a really weird thing to nick.”

Mr Calver’s Westcombe Cheddar is aged for 12 to 18 months and he said the stolen cheese was produced 15 months ago.

He said: “What worries me is the trust element in things. At the end of the day, what we need to have is more trust in the food supply system, rather than less of it.

“I hope more people will want to know where their food comes from.”

Mr Calver’s cheddar sells for £7 for 250g.