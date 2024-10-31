Irish premier offers Ireland’s help to Spain in wake of fatal flooding

Ireland’s premier has expressed his condolences on the deaths of at least 158 people in Spain following flash flooding.

Spain’s worst natural disaster in generations has left a trail of destruction in the south and east of the country, resulting in cars piled on top of one another, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was in contact with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday evening to express Ireland’s “horror and sorrow” at the number of people who have lost their lives.

Flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Mr Harris said the emerging stories of loss and injury are heartbreaking and said Ireland would “help in every way we can”.

Mr Sanchez thanked the people of Ireland for their solidarity and kindness.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said this week that the floods were “illustrative of the worsening climate situation”.

He said: “I think it points to the need for stronger adaptation across Europe, within Ireland as well, given the impacts that climate change is now having.

“The indications are that climate change is here, it’s happening, so we’ve got to adapt.”

An analysis by World Weather Attribution has found that the rainfall was about 12% heavier and twice as likely compared with the 1.3-degree cooler pre-industrial climate.

The scientists said that while analysis is not a full and detailed attribution study, climate change is the most likely explanation.