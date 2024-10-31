Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Spooky castles and skeleton crews mark Halloween

Skeletons, pirates and a marquee of monsters await those in search of sweets.

Published
Last updated

Homeowners have embraced the spooky season and transformed their cosy homes into haunted mansions this Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters in search of sweets face braving the spooky gardens across the UK and Ireland if they dare.

Electrician Ken Carraher continues preparations on his Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin
Electrician Ken Carraher continues preparations on his Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A model monster holds its own head
The charity installation, featuring all kinds of macabre monsters, is expected to attract thousands of trick-or-treaters (Brian Lawless/PA)
A model skull surrounded by pink leaves
In Larbert, near Falkirk, the dead are ready to welcome trick-or-treaters (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Halloween decorations in the garden of a home in Larbert, near Falkirk
Halloween decorations in the garden of a home in Larbert, near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A model skeleton dressed in a pirate outfit
Ahoy, me hearties! Brave sailors must cross the seven seas to knock on this door in Rainham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A mock-up Halloween-themed shop in the garden of a house in Kent
There was no holding back on the decorations at the house in Rainham, where a crew of skeleton pirates were waiting for trick-or-treaters (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It wasn’t all spooky, scary skeletons though, with some stores embracing the autumnal theme of the day.

A display of leaves and pumpkins outside Neill Strain Floral Couture store in Mayfair
Neill Strain Floral Couture store in Mayfair kept the autumnal feel (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A display of leaves and pumpkins outside Neill Strain Floral Couture store in Mayfair
Neill Strain Floral Couture opted for the pumpkin wreath to decorate its storefront (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At the home of Dracula, visitors to Whitby Abbey were treated to an illumination display and a production of If These Stones Could Talk.

Lights illuminate the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire to mark Halloween
Lights illuminate the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire to mark Halloween (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lights illuminate the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire to mark Halloween
Visitors to the English Heritage property, which was the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, can also see a production of If These Stones Could Talk from the Time Will Tell theatre group (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular