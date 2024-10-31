In Pictures: Spooky castles and skeleton crews mark Halloween

Homeowners have embraced the spooky season and transformed their cosy homes into haunted mansions this Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters in search of sweets face braving the spooky gardens across the UK and Ireland if they dare.

Electrician Ken Carraher continues preparations on his Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The charity installation, featuring all kinds of macabre monsters, is expected to attract thousands of trick-or-treaters (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Larbert, near Falkirk, the dead are ready to welcome trick-or-treaters (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Halloween decorations in the garden of a home in Larbert, near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ahoy, me hearties! Brave sailors must cross the seven seas to knock on this door in Rainham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There was no holding back on the decorations at the house in Rainham, where a crew of skeleton pirates were waiting for trick-or-treaters (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It wasn’t all spooky, scary skeletons though, with some stores embracing the autumnal theme of the day.

Neill Strain Floral Couture store in Mayfair kept the autumnal feel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Neill Strain Floral Couture opted for the pumpkin wreath to decorate its storefront (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At the home of Dracula, visitors to Whitby Abbey were treated to an illumination display and a production of If These Stones Could Talk.

Lights illuminate the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire to mark Halloween (Danny Lawson/PA)