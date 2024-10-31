In Pictures: Spooky castles and skeleton crews mark Halloween
Skeletons, pirates and a marquee of monsters await those in search of sweets.
Homeowners have embraced the spooky season and transformed their cosy homes into haunted mansions this Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters in search of sweets face braving the spooky gardens across the UK and Ireland if they dare.
It wasn’t all spooky, scary skeletons though, with some stores embracing the autumnal theme of the day.
At the home of Dracula, visitors to Whitby Abbey were treated to an illumination display and a production of If These Stones Could Talk.