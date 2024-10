Migrant dies in Channel as arrivals believed to have hit 30,000 for year so far

Another migrant has died while trying to cross the English Channel as 30,000 are believed to have arrived in the UK after making the journey so far this year.

Several other people were rescued after they fell into the sea while trying to join a boat off the coast in the Calais region early on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the French coastguard said.

A man was declared dead when he was brought ashore in the rescue operation by a French navy helicopter and lifeboat, while others were brought to the beach and on to hospital.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The total number rescued is yet to be confirmed.

The latest death brings the number of people who have died while attempting the journey so far this year to 50, just days after a man died when a boat deflated in the Channel on Sunday.

Refugee charities have said deaths have become “appallingly regular” and they should not be normalised or accepted.

A number of people wearing life jackets were brought ashore in Dover, Kent, by Border Force early on Wednesday, as crossings continued amid fair and smooth conditions at sea.

No crossings took place on Monday or Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 29,867 people had made the journey from France this year, according to provisional Home Office figures.

This is 12% higher than at the same point in 2023 (26,605) and 22% lower than in 2022 (38,435).

Witnesses told the PA news agency two Border Force vessels arrived on Wednesday morning carrying up to around 100 people between them.

More boats are continuing to arrive, indicating the total figure is likely to have surpassed 30,000.

The number of arrivals recorded will be confirmed in Government figures being published on Thursday.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”