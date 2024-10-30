If anyone needs me I’ll be in Yorkshire, Sunak tells MPs amid California talk

Rishi Sunak has played down suggestions he will leave Parliament for California following his final Prime Minister’s Questions.

The outgoing Conservative Party leader joked he will be spending more time in the “greatest place on Earth” where the scenery is “worthy of a movie set”, before adding: “If anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire.”

Speculation earlier this year suggested that Mr Sunak, who previously worked at a hedge fund in California, could be eyeing a job in Silicon Valley after he led the Tories to defeat at the general election.

Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Former prime minister Mr Sunak, still serving as MP for Richmond and Northallerton, told the Commons: “Today is my last appearance at PMQs and I’m happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on Earth where the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set, and everyone is a character – that’s right, if anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire.

“And as an adopted Yorkshireman, I’m particularly looking forward to doing the Coast-to-Coast walk that runs through my constituency and many others. Since 2015 we’ve made significant progress with a campaign to make it a National Trail, and indeed, Natural England are close to concluding their work.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister to ensure that the Coast-to-Coast (walk) does indeed become Britain’s greatest National Trail, and in preparation for my return to the backbenches, would he meet with me to discuss it?”

Sir Keir joked in his reply: “I thought he was about to ask me to join him on the walk, but certainly I will meet him.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves later mocked Mr Sunak as she joked his “ears have pricked up” when she mentioned changes to air passenger duty during her first Budget.

Ms Reeves said: “Air passenger duty has not kept up with inflation in recent years so we are introducing an adjustment, meaning an increase of no more than £2 for an economy class short-haul flight.

“But I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jets, increasing the rate of air passenger duty by a further 50%. That is equivalent to £450 per passenger for a private jet to, say, California?”