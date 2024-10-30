Ex-US Air Force pilot denies indecent images of children charges

A former US Air Force pilot has pleaded not guilty to child sex offences.

Robert Prussak denied one count of possessing indecent images of a child and one count of making an indecent image of a child.

The 57-year-old entered his pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon after confirming his name and date of birth, and giving his address as California.

The charges allege that Prussak possessed a category A moving image of a child on April 22 and “made” an indecent photograph of a child between October 17 and December 10 last year.

Prussak was charged on Wednesday following a Metropolitan Police investigation into indecent images of a child found on an electronic device, the force said.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), “making” an indecent image has been broadly interpreted by the courts.

It can range from opening an attachment to an email containing an image, to accessing pornographic websites in which indecent photographs of children appear by way of an automatic “pop-up” mechanism.