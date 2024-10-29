Trick or treat? Rare tiger cubs given pumpkin surprise

Four rare tiger cubs have tucked into an autumnal pumpkin feast for the first time.

The Amur cubs – Ginger Biscuit, Dora-Boo, Seeka and Heidi – were born to mother Yana and father Red nearly six months ago at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.

Keepers have been getting the cubs into the spirit of Halloween, using pumpkins as a seasonal treat as part of their regular enrichment activities.

With the pumpkins, Yana checked them out before allowing the cubs to investigate

The cubs’ mother checked to see whether the pumpkins were a trick or treat before letting the cubs explore.

Darren Beasley, head of animal operations, said: “We have the biggest collection of tigers in the UK and are really proud of how the cubs have thrived under the care of Yana and our dedicated keepers.

“Introducing new activities and different things into their habitat is an important aspect of our work, encouraging and enabling the animals to use their natural behaviours, dynamic senses and natural instincts.

“With the pumpkins, Yana checked them out before allowing the cubs to investigate themselves and the traditional autumn dish didn’t last long before it was destroyed.”

Amur tigers are one of the most endangered animals in the world, with only around 450 remaining in the wild.

The cubs, who were born in May, are Yana’s second litter, as she gave birth to two cubs called Rusty and Yuki in 2019.

Amur tigers are native to the far east of Russia, are the largest of the big cats and can weigh up to 300kg.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, thanks to hunting and logging. It is believed the population fell as low as just 20 to 30 animals at one stage.