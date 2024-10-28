What the papers say – October 28

Labour’s impending budget reveal takes the lead this Monday, with the October fiscal plan the first for the new British government since the General Election.

The Times, The Guardian, the Independent, and the i all lead on Monday’s first Labour budget.

The Labour Party has suspended MP Mike Amesbury after CCTV appeared to show him punching a man to the ground, with the story leading the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror splashes on Sir Keir Starmer, with the Prime Minister asking the British public to “judge us by whether, in five years’ time, you have more money in your pocket”.

The Daily Telegraph leads on accusations by Jeremy Hunt against the Office for Budget Responsibility for clearing the road for a Labour tax grab.

The Financial Times reports that trade barriers are stoking fears for global financial recovery ahead of the US election.

The Metro reports on the tragic accidental death of a pregnant mum.

Lastly, the Daily Star gets in the spooky spirit of the season, with a hot Halloween approaching.