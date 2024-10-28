Met Office predicts ‘unseasonably mild’ weather for Halloween

The Met Office has predicted “unseasonably mild” weather for Halloween after recent days saw temperatures up to 7C above the seasonal average.

The weather service recorded “unseasonably warm” temperatures for late October on Monday, with parts of the UK enjoying conditions “more akin to early June than late October”.

The dry and mild conditions are expected to last throughout the week across most of the country, meaning Halloween festivities are unlikely to be disturbed by rainy weather.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s been pretty mild over the last few days, with temperatures as high at 19C in a few places, which is about 6C to 7C above seasonal average.”

Mr Morgan added that temperatures on Monday were not only unseasonably high, but also widespread across the country, and likely to last a few more days.

He said: “The rest of the week will generally see temperatures in the mid-teens.

“So, if we look at Halloween, it will be unseasonably mild for trick-or-treating, and often quite cloudy and dry – both by day and by night.”

It comes after the Met Office predicted a chance of snow showers for some northern and eastern regions of the UK as early as this week – but the “vast majority” of the country will keep enjoying mild and largely dry weather until next week.

“Next weekend will likely be a little bit colder, and I wouldn’t rule out some snow showers in the Shetlands and possibly in northern Scotland,” Mr Morgan said.

“But the cold weather will not become widespread. Not everyone will stay dry, but the bulk of the UK will have dry weather.”