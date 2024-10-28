Ex-Sussex Police officer to appear in court over alleged penalty points fraud

A former Sussex Police officer is to appear in court this week charged with fraud and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Seren Sriganesh will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over allegations that he failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his licence and did not disclose these points to his motor insurers, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement.

The 23-year-old is also accused of falsely nominating his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences between September 2020 and November 2023, and accessing police systems to view details of one of these speeding offences.

The IOPC investigation began in May this year, following a referral by Sussex Police, the watchdog added in a statement.

Sriganesh resigned from the force in October this year.

He is charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, two counts of fraud by failing to disclose information, and unlawfully obtaining personal data.