Amesbury footage ‘very graphic’, says Cabinet minister

Video footage that appears to show MP Mike Amesbury punching a man to the ground is “very graphic”, Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has said.

Mr Amesbury lost the Labour whip on Sunday after a clip was published by MailOnline in which the Runcorn and Helsby MP is apparently seen continuing to hit the man lying on the ground as others nearby shout “stop it”.

When asked about the footage, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “He’s been suspended by the Labour Party, that also means he’s not a Labour MP at the moment while the police investigation takes place.

“I’ve seen the video, there is a police investigation, I think it’s important that that runs its course.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Questioned further about the clip, Mr McFadden added: “The video is very graphic, the police will look into that, I’m sure they’ll take it into account and they’ve got to reach their conclusion.”

The party said on Sunday that the MP had been suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

Cheshire Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident after officers were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham at 2.48am on Saturday.

“He has since been released pending further inquiries,” the force said.

CCTV published on Sunday captured two men standing facing each other before the man purported to be Mr Amesbury punched the other and continued hitting him on the ground.

It is not clear from the video what happened in the moments beforehand.

It comes after different footage posted on social media on Saturday appeared to show the MP shouting and pointing his finger at a man lying in the street.

“You won’t ever threaten me again, will you? You won’t ever threaten me again will you,” he appeared to say.

Mr Amesbury said on Saturday that he will “co-operate with any inquiries”, but was “determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community” after the initial footage circulated online.

He said in a statement: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.”