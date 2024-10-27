Woman pays tribute to father murdered by Islamic State terrorist 10 years ago

The daughter of a British aid worker murdered by so-called Islamic State terrorists has remembered him as a caring man who “loved life” at a memorial service to mark 10 years since his death.

Bethany Haines said her father David Haines would not want to be remembered as “the man in the orange jumpsuit” but as someone who loved his family.

Friends and family gathered in Perth in Scotland for the service, which Ms Haines organised to celebrate the life of her father and to remember all other hostages.

Mr Haines, from Perth, was captured by militants in Syria in March 2013 while delivering aid to the war-torn country.

The father of two was beheaded in 2014 after being held by a terrorist cell dubbed “The Beatles” because of their English accents.

Footage of Mr Haines’ murder was posted online. His remains have never been discovered.

Speaking at the service on Sunday Ms Haines said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years since my world was shattered and I had to accept that I was never going to see my dad again.

“It has been a long and hard 10 years with many ups and downs. The pain has never gone away and probably never will but I learned to cope with it and channel my energies into positive things.”

Ms Haines said she was inspired by a brother and sister she met on a trip to Syria in 2019 who had witnessed the massacre of several members of their family in their home but had created something positive by turning their living room into a library and community hub.

Bethany Haines (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “This inspired me to keep living my life to the best and enjoying myself, that’s exactly what my dad would want me to do.

“He would not want to be remembered as the man in the orange jumpsuit, he would want to be remembered as the man who loved his family, who was generous, who wanted to help in any way he could and who loved life.”

She described her father as “strong, kind and caring” and said he would have loved becoming a grandfather and spending time with her son.

Ms Haines also stressed that her father’s death was not about religion but was due to “bad men doing bad things”.

The service also paid tribute to six other hostages who suffered similar fates to Mr Haines: aid workers Alan Henning, Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig and journalists James Foley, Steven Sotloff and John Cantlie.

A slide show featuring photographs of them and Mr Haines was played during the service at Perth Congregational Church.

Minister Gordon Campbell, who led the service, said: “We are here to remember David and all the other hostages and it’s important that we do so.”

He referred to testimonies from other former hostages who spent time in captivity with Mr Haines and spoke highly of him.

Mr Campbell said: “In the most difficult of circumstances David was supporting others, mediating in disputes, keeping spirits up and being strong for others.”

Two British nationals, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, are serving life in US jails for their involvement in the plot to kill hostages.

A third man, Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed Jihadi John, who was believed to have featured in shocking videos of IS beheadings of a number of captives, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Ms Haines thanked those who have supported her over the past decade, including the families of other hostages, the US government and the charity Hostage International.

She hopes the service will help raise money for Hostage International and donations can be made through JustGiving at justgiving.com/page/david-haines-1726993802158.