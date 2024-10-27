New video appears to show Labour MP punching man repeatedly

A new video has emerged which appears to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching a man, then hitting him repeatedly after he falls to the floor.

The footage, which has been published by the Mail Online, appears to show the MP standing facing another man before he punches him, then carries on hitting him while the man is on the floor as others nearby shout “stop it”.

It comes after a video circulated online on Saturday which seemed to show him berating a man who was lying on the road before a bystander pushes him away.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and “inquiries are ongoing”.

Mr Amesbury said he will “co-operate with any inquiries”, after the initial footage circulated online.

Asked whether the Labour Party was investigating, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Mike Amesbury, who’s the MP in question, has gone forward to the police.

“He is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward. It is a matter for the police and we want to allow them to do that work.”

In a video shared on social media on Saturday, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby appeared to point his finger at the man on the ground and say: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?” while someone off-camera shouts at him.

On Saturday, Mr Amesbury, 55, said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Earlier on Friday, Mr Amesbury had posted on social media about attending a meeting with local residents about policing and community safety.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP at his constituency office in Frodsham, where prosecutors said he was seen staring through the glass and asked guards about their level of security.

A Labour spokesperson said the party was aware of the incident on Saturday and “we understand that (Mr Amesbury) approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will co-operate with any inquiries they have.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”