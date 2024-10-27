Labour MP loses whip after video appears to show him punching man

MP Mike Amesbury has lost the Labour whip after a video emerged appearing to show him punching a man to the ground.

The party said the Runcorn and Helsby MP had suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident.

It comes after footage obtained by the Mail Online appeared to show the MP standing repeatedly hitting another man as others nearby shout “stop it”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”