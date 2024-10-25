Watchdog considering criminal prosecution after girl, 13, died in hospital

A healthcare watchdog is considering a criminal prosecution after a coroner ruled that neglect by hospital staff contributed to the death of a teenage girl.

Chloe Longster, 13, died from sepsis and pneumonia in November 2022 at Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire after being admitted with “unbearable” pain in her ribs.

Following a week-long inquest at Northampton Coroner’s Court earlier this month, assistant coroner Sophie Lomas concluded that there were several “missed opportunities” in Chloe’s care, including delays to her sepsis screening and treatment.

A coroner found there were ‘missed opportunities’ in Chloe Longster’s care (Family handout/PA)

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) spokesperson said: “We are currently in the process of making inquiries to establish whether there is reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed.”

The regulator said inquiries were ongoing and it will report further when it is able to.

University Hospital of Northamptonshire’s group chief nurse, Julie Hogg, said: “We continue to offer our deepest condolences to Chloe’s family for their loss and for failing to deliver the care she deserved.

“We have accepted the findings of the coroner at Chloe’s inquest and, as an organisation committed to learning from our mistakes, are supporting the CQC’s ongoing inquiries appropriately.”

Chloe, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, suffered cold-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital by her mother where her condition “deteriorated” to the point the teenager asked if she would die.

During the inquest’s conclusion on October 11, Ms Lomas said: “I do accept on balance that Chloe’s condition, if identified earlier, could have been managed and would have altered the outcome.

“Her death was contributed to by neglect. There were repeated missed opportunities to recognise and respond to her deteriorating condition.”

Chloe’s mother Louise Longster said there ‘should be accountability’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking before the inquest took place, Chloe’s mother, Louise Longster, said she thinks there “should be accountability”.

“If there are errors that are identified through the coroner’s process and through the CQC in Chloe’s care that go beyond human error, there needs to be accountability,” she said.

“There needs to be truth, to prevent it ever happening again because it’s unforgivable. I do believe that duty of candour needs to really be enforced, I would say, however that may be.

“As relatives, as family, as loved ones, we should have that.”