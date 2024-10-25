Starmer confronts slavery reparations calls in address to Commonwealth leaders

Sir Keir Starmer has confronted calls for the UK to pay reparations for its historical part in the slave trade while surrounded by Commonwealth leaders.

Speaking at an executive session of a Commonwealth summit in Samoa, the Prime Minister said it was important to acknowledge a “hard” shared history, and that he understood the “strength of feeling” about reparations.

Flanked by leaders from Uganda and Tanzania, Sir Keir said he wanted to work “together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past”, and promised to host a UK-Caribbean forum with leaders of the nations most impacted by slavery’s legacy.

Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Samoan Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has insisted reparations are not on the table for the Commonwealth summit, even as leaders from Caribbean and African member states have called for discussions on the issue.

The UK has conceded that the issue of reparations could be included in a document due to be signed off at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

Sources accept that there could be a reference to reparatory justice in the communique, but officials stressed that this would not necessarily mean any change in the UK’s policy position.

Speaking at the executive session alongside other leaders, Sir Keir said: “We must also acknowledge our shared history – especially when it’s hard.

“I understand the strength of feeling here and that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice.”

The Prime Minister stressed the “most effective way to maintain a spirit of respect and dignity is by working together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past, but is illuminated by it”.

He announced Britain will host a UK-Caribbean forum in 2025, “focused on looking forward, not back”.

Climate resilience, education, trade and growth would be on its agenda he said.

Throughout his time in Samoa, Sir Keir has met with leaders from across the Commonwealth, including his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But a meeting between the Prime Minister and Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo did not go ahead as expected.

They were instead expected to speak at a dinner hosted by the King, or at the final meeting between Commonwealth leaders on the summit’s final day.

The Ghanaian delegation had not planned to raise the topic of reparations at the meeting with Sir Keir, it is understood, but is keen to start a discussion on the matter.

Sir Keir did however meet with the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali – another supporter of reparations – though the matter was not raised as they shook hands in front of the media.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While the Prime Minister’s stance on reparations remains unchanged, he has said that this generation should have a conversation about the history of slavery.

He told the BBC: “We should look at what are today’s challenges in this group of countries represented here today.

“And in the discussions I’ve already had before I came here, and since I’ve been here, it’s very clear to me that the major challenges are resilience in the face of climate challenges and also the question of how we improve trade between our countries.”

Asked if he thinks this generation can be held responsible for the actions of their forebears, Sir Keir replied: “I think our generation can say the slave trade and practice was abhorrent, and we should, you know, we talk about our history. We can’t change our history, but we should certainly talk about our history.”