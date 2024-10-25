Residents at care home where three people died ‘felt safe’, according to report

Family members and residents of a care home where three people died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning previously told inspectors that the staff were “very safety conscious”, according to reports by the healthcare watchdog.

Dorset Police received a report at 7:16am on Wednesday regarding three residents – two men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman – who were found dead at Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road, Swanage.

Seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution and were not in a serious condition, the force has said.

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died and seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution after an incident on Wednesday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other residents from the address were evacuated and have been moved to other homes until they can be returned to the Swanage care home.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and detectives are still exploring possible carbon monoxide poisoning as the primary line of inquiry. There is no wider risk to the community, the force said.

A 60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has since been released under investigation.

The care home had its last full inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2019 when it was rated as requiring improvement for safety and being well-led over concerns that unsecured furniture could be dangerous.

Following a focused inspection in October 2021, the inspectors upgraded the care home for both of these categories to good.

In its report published the following month, the CQC stated: “People told us they felt safe living at Gainsborough Care Home.

“Two people confirmed, ‘I feel safe as there is always someone around’ and ‘I feel very safe at this home.’

“Relatives also expressed confidence their family members were kept safe. Comments included, ‘We are sure [name] is safe,’ and ‘They are very safety conscious’.”

The report also states that residents have personalised risk assessments which were up to date.

It states: “Risks to people from fire had been minimised. Fire safety records recorded regular fire drills, equipment tests and servicing.

“In addition, people had personalised evacuation plans that detailed how they should be supported in the event of a fire.”

It adds: “At the previous inspection the home had demonstrated improvements in managing risks to people’s safety from unsecured furniture and auditing to identify and manage the risk.

“At this inspection, we found evidence improvement in this area had been sustained and people were safe.

“The registered manager had brought stability to the home and greater managerial oversight.

“People, relatives, staff and professionals were unanimous in their praise for the registered manager seeing them as pro-active, receptive and keen to encourage all to contribute ideas to drive further improvement.

“People felt safe and happy living at Gainsborough Care Home.”

The care home was inspected by the CQC in 2021 and areas that had been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ were upgraded to ‘good’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following an earlier inspection carried out in November 2020, a CQC report states: “Since the previous inspection the provider had made improvements to the quality assurance systems within the home to include the security of furniture in people’s rooms.

“The registered manager said, ‘People here are definitely safer now’.”

After an inspection in September 2020, the CQC states in its report that there had been a “period of management instability at the home” but a new manager and deputy had started in March 2020.

A spokesman for Gainsborough Care Home said in a statement released on Thursday: “We are deeply saddened that three residents living at our care home passed away yesterday.

“Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families and friends at this upsetting and difficult time.

“We are fully co-operating with lead agencies as the investigation into what has happened continues.

“Our priority has been to work with Dorset Council and BCP Council to safely move residents to other care homes until we are advised that they can return to the home.”

The statement continued: “We are ensuring that those directly concerned are supported and kept up-to-date with the changing circumstances, with the necessary information and reassurance provided.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our care teams for their work in managing the situation and caring for residents during such a challenging time.

“We are also grateful for the kind messages received and the practical support provided from partner public sector agencies, the local community and other social care providers.

“The home has long been a core part of the Swanage community, and our residents, families and team members are all affected by this tragic incident and are touched by the support received.”