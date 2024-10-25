Queen praises staff and volunteers safeguarding victims of abuse in Samoa

The Queen has praised the staff and volunteers safeguarding victims of abuse in Samoa for doing a “wonderful job”.

Camilla visited the Samoa Victims Support Group (SVSG) and toured a small campus where up to 100 abused children are given care and an education, while domestic abuse victims receive support and counselling.

After opening the Queen Camilla Pre-School of Hope, the King’s wife told members of the organisation: “You’re doing such a wonderful job for these children I will go back to Britain with fond memories.”

She suggested possible support for the organisation that relies on donations and fundraising, when she said she would see if she could “help you”.

Camilla holds a gift presented to her during a visit to the Samoa Victim Support Group (Aaron Chown/PA)

Camilla toured the pre-school which was filled with donated toys, books and furniture and said: “It’s got everything here, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Earlier, Camilla joined SVSG board members and chatted to two former victims of abuse and spoke about those who have suffered physical, mental or sexual harm helping to empower others.

She said it was important “to be able to come back and talk to others who have suffered and show them the way”.

Camilla also eagerly agreed to have a yellow ribbon pinned to her dress, the symbol of the “let it end with me” campaign launched by SVSG in memory of an abuse victim, to raise awareness of the issue.

Siliniu Lina Chang, who founded SVSG almost 20 years ago, was thrilled by the royal visit.

Camilla is given a tour during her visit to the Samoa Victim Support Group (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said about her work with children: “When they come here things change, what they never had with their families they can have here.

“A lot of these children have never been to school before and cannot write their names we want to give them a brighter future and give them back their identity.”

Later, Charles carried out a solo event opening the King’s Garden; a new open space in the grounds of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum to commemorate the royal visit to Samoa.

He laughed after coming face-to-face with a mystery passer-by dressed head to toe as a colourful Samoan tooth-billed pigeon called a manume, who flapped his feathery wings as the King talked.

Charles planted a the Talafalu tree, chosen especially to help an endangered species of butterfly, touched it for good luck and asked locals “keep an eye on my tree” when he had gone.