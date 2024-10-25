Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh dies aged 84

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 84.

The bassist was a member of the rock band alongside Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzman and Ron “Pigpen” McKernan.

His Instagram account said on Friday: “Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love.

“Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

He was best known for the song Unbroken Chain, about the counterculture band’s connection with its audience.

Lesh also sang the wistful Box Of Rain, which he wrote while his father was dying.

He disclosed in 2006 that he had prostate cancer, and had a liver transplant in 1998 after a hepatitis infection.

The Grateful Dead disbanded after lead singer Jerry Garcia died in 1995 at a drug rehabilitation clinic, aged 53.

Other members to have died include Brent Mydland in 1990 of a drug overdose, McKernan of liver disease in 1973 and Keith Godchaux in a 1980 car crash after he left the group.

On Wednesday, music foundation MusiCares announced it would honour Lesh along with other former members such as Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart and Weir as its 2025 Persons of the Year for their charity and campaign work.