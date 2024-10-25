British Airways apologises to David Gandy over flight seat mix-up

British Airways has said it is “very sorry” that model David Gandy was reallocated seating away from his child on one of their flights.

The issue happened as Gandy returned from a resort holiday in Marrakesh, Morocco, with his family, which includes wife Stephanie Mendoros and two children.

He wrote on X complaining to British Airways and saying they had “oversold the flight”, and “seats allocated to us have disappeared and you think its ok for my two year old to be sat on her own next to a stranger? What if there’s an emergency?”.

Gandy then claimed that the airline responded saying, “Well nothing we can do”.

He added: “BA you can do better than this.”

A spokesman for the company said: “We’re very sorry this happened and are investigating so we can understand how it occurred.

“We’ll also be reaching out to our customer to put it right.”

Gandy, who previously dated The Saturdays singer Mollie King, has his own fashion brand David Gandy Wellwear.

He is known for Dolce and Gabbana’s 2007 advert for Light Blue, in which he wore a pair of white briefs, and is one of the best paid male models.