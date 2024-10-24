Reparations for slavery could be included in Commonwealth document, UK concedes

The issue of reparations for slavery could be included in a document due to be signed off at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week, the UK has conceded despite opposition from the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer has been told that he must come to the table to discuss the “ill effects” of slavery, as nations are said to be looking at an agreement that could trigger conversations on the issue.

It is understood that a final communique is expected to be agreed by leaders at the Chogm summit in Samoa on Saturday.

Sources accept that there could be a reference to reparatory justice in the final document, but officials stressed that this would not necessarily mean any change in the UK’s policy position.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Samoan Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Samoa (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Downing Street has previously said that reparations are not on the agenda for the gathering, but questions over whether the topic could be included in the final communique have arisen since the Prime Minister touched down overnight.

Sir Keir has said that his focus for the gathering is looking at “future-facing challenges” with other leaders.

Speaking to reporters as he travelled to the summit, he said there is “no question” that slavery was “abhorrent”, adding: “But I think from my point of view, and taking the approach I’ve just taken, I’d rather roll up my sleeves and work with them on the current future-facing challenges than spend a lot of time on the past. That’s my focus.”

On Thursday morning, the BBC reported that the final communique could mention further discussions on reparations relating to the slave trade.

Sir Keir Starmer is in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Frederick Mitchell, the Bahamian foreign affairs minister, has said that a “discussion needs to be had about the history” around reparations.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said that Caricom countries – a community of 15 member states and six associate members across the Americas and the Caribbean – “want the conversation to start about it”.

He said: “There appears to be even a reluctance to have the conversation start.

“Many of the institutions in the UK have already conceded the point of apology, the British Government isn’t quite there.

“But at this time, the discussion needs to be had about the history of this and the ill effects of what happened after slavery was abolished, which continue to affect our societies today.”

Mr Mitchell told the BBC on Thursday morning that at that time, there were “two paragraphs” that were the subject of dispute in the communique.

“The single line that they’re arguing about is reparatory justice or a declaration on reparatory justice,” he said.

“Seems innocuous enough to us, because really what should happen is there should be an apology and a commitment to reparations.”

In Westminster, a shadow cabinet minister pushed the Government to confirm its position as he argued that it is wrong to ask for money for “very serious sins committed hundreds of years ago”.

Shadow commons leader Chris Philip asked his Labour opponent, Lucy Powell, to confirm whether it is the Government’s view that “it is totally wrong to entertain discussions about reparations in relation to things that happened hundreds and hundreds of years ago?”

Commons Leader Ms Powell said that ministers’ position on reparations had not changed and said: “We do recognise the horrific impacts and the understandable and ongoing strength of feeling across the Commonwealth and other communities about these issues.”