Prime Minister ‘appalled’ by deadly attack on Turkish defence company

The Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by a terrorist attack on a Turkish defence company that left five people dead and more than 20 injured.

Authorities said suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire at the state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS on Wednesday.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said the two attackers – a man and a woman – were killed in the incident, while at least 22 people were wounded.

In a post on X on Wednesday evening, Sir Keir Starmer offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He said: “I am appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Turkey as a NATO ally and close friend.

“Our thoughts are with the families of victims and all those affected.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attack “heinous”, while a US Embassy statement said Washington “strongly” condemned the attack.