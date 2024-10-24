Families of infected blood victims eligible for compensation for the first time

Families of people who died as a result of the infected blood scandal are finally eligible to apply for compensation.

But concerns have been raised over a “fiendishly complicated system” that families will have to navigate, with some expected to need to get legal assistance along the way.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care.

Campaigners have been calling for justice for decades (PA)

They contracted a number of viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with life-long health implications.

Bereaved families have waited decades for compensation.

Now the “estates” of people who died as a result of the scandal can apply to receive an interim payment of £100,000, the Cabinet Office said.

It comes ahead of a comprehensive compensation scheme, officials said.

“I hope that today is seen as another important milestone for victims and campaigners who have waited far too long for justice,” said Nick Thomas-Symonds, Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office.

“No amount of compensation can fully address the suffering as a result of this scandal, but we are doing everything possible to deliver life-changing sums to people infected and affected.”

Commenting on the announcement, Des Collins, senior partner of Collins Solicitors – which is representing more than 2,000 victims and families, said: “Whilst the Government is keen to stress that this is the first time this group will be compensated and that it expects to make payments by the end of the year… this statement is somewhat disingenuous and there are many concerns which remain unresolved.

“This sweeping announcement belies the fiendishly complicated system that many victims will now encounter.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “For many families this interim payment will be their first acknowledgement from any government that it accepts blame for the appalling wrongs that resulted in the death of their loved one. We are pleased this long-overdue payment looks set to be paid.

“This small step forward will not lessen the pressure on the government to provide urgent clarity and direction on parts of its infected blood compensation scheme.”

The final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry, published on earlier this year, found the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.