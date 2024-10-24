Commonwealth Games must go on beyond pared back 2026 event – Starmer

The Commonwealth Games are “really important” and must continue beyond the scaled down 2026 event in Glasgow, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

A slimmed down programme for the next Games was announced on Tuesday, but Sir Keir insisted the event will still be of great importance to the Scottish economy.

Only 10 sports will make up the programme of events due to financial constraints.

Athletics and swimming are included as compulsory sports for 2026, while there will also be track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball.

There will be integrated para events in six of the sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

Among the sports missing out compared to the 2022 Games in Birmingham are triathlon, diving, hockey, T20 cricket, squash, badminton and rugby sevens.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Commonwealth Games are ‘really important’ (PA)

The Games are returning to Glasgow, which hosted the event in 2014, after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs.

Asked whether the scaled down 2026 plans are a sign the Commonwealth Games should be called to an end, Sir Keir told reporters: “No.

“I think they are really important and I am glad they are being hosted in Scotland and I think we will put on a really good show, and we always do.”

Speaking ahead of arriving at a summit of Commonwealth political leaders in Samoa, Sir Keir said the Games will still be worth £100 million to the economy.

He added: “Yes, it is going to be pared down as you know, but even pared down it is worth a lot of money to the economy in Scotland and therefore I am pleased that we are hosting them in Scotland.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney warned earlier this week that the trimmed events programme could see further cuts if costs rise.

While he hopes this can be “avoided”, Mr Swinney said the tight financial constraints put an “onus on making sure that there is effective financial control in place around the preparation of the Games”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman later said Sir Keir wanted to “see a successful Commonwealth games from 2030 and beyond”.

“He continues to see the Commonwealth as not only a key pathway for elite athletes, a great event for spectators but a great opportunity to bring together the Commonwealth family of nations in a positive and impactful way,” the spokesman added.