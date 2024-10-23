Two people taken to hospital as emergency services attend care home incident

Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services attended a care home in Dorset.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called at 5.20am on Wednesday to an incident in Swanage, sending a hazard response team, 10 double-crewed ambulances and “a significant number of additional resources”.

“Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Poole Hospital”, they added.

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman also said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance crews in Ulwell Road at 7.47am.

Group manager Neil Tidball said: “We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).

“Firefighters are working with Dorset Police, South West Ambulance Service and other partners to resolve this incident.”

Dorset Police said it could not yet confirm any details of the incident.

The home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.

All of the residents were evacuated to a nearby church hall.

The family of one resident was called by the company on Wednesday morning and told that everyone was “fine”.