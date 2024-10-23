Searches targeting crime gang take place in Ireland and Spain

A number of searches have been carried out in the Republic of Ireland and Spain as part of an investigation into transnational organised crime.

Irish police said a crime gang is suspected to be involved in money laundering across a number of jurisdictions.

It is understood the searches are part of an investigation into the Hutch organised crime group.

Ten searches were conducted in Spain on Wednesday morning while gardai from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) are in Spain supporting the Guardia Civil.

A residential property in Dublin was also searched following a request by the Spanish authorities.

The search in Dublin was carried out by gardai attached to the GNBCI.

An officer from the Guardia Civil attended the search and was supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Wednesday’s operation is part of ongoing liaison between the GNBCI and Guardia Civil in Spain, which is targeting a transnational organised crime group.

A previous search targeting the same group was carried out in Lanzarote in June 2022 by Guardia Civil on behalf of GNBCI.

The Hutch crime gang is a international drug-dealing gang based in Ireland.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.