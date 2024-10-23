Scouts to learn cybersecurity skills as part of Digital Citizen Badge

Four new badge activities have been launched for the Scouts, backed by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), to help young people learn how to stay safe online.

The activities will form part of the Digital Citizen Badge and have been designed to teach children aged eight to 14 how to protect their devices and keep their data safe.

The new activities have been launched during Cyber Security Awareness Month, and encourage young people good cybersecurity habits.

The activities have been designed alongside cybersecurity experts from the NCSC (Ben Birchall/PA)

Specifically, the four activities for the Scouts are focused on strong passwords, recognising phishing emails, understanding fundamental cyber security principles and identifying the importance of regularly backing up key digital assets.

The activities have been designed alongside cybersecurity experts from the NCSC.

Sally Milner, Scout partnership manager, said: “Keeping your digital assets safe is a key modern life skill and here at the Scouts we want to help young people develop digital skills as well as the more traditional team work, navigation and leaderships skills.

“In 2024, it’s just as important to know how to keep your data safe as it is to work in a team or navigate using a map; it’s our mission to help young people develop all these key skills, and others so they are fully equipped to live and operate effectively in the modern world.”

Sarah Lyons, NCSC deputy director for economy and society, said: “Empowering young people with the skills to navigate the digital world safely is crucial.

“By equipping Scouts with essential knowledge about online safety, we help ensure they can protect themselves against cyber threats and make informed choices in an increasingly digital society.”